× Boy dies after being hit by a vehicle in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa — A 11 year-old boy has died after riding his scooter into the street and being struck by a vehicle on Saturday night in Lebanon.

According to Lebanon City Police, the boy was riding a scooter on Crowell Street when he rode into traffic on North 12th Street and collided with a vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle did stop, and is cooperating with the police investigation.

The Lebanon County Coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the boys cause of death.

This incident is still under investigation. Anybody who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.