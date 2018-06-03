× Chambersburg police investigate shots fired incident

CHAMBERSBURG BOROUGH, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — Chambersburg Police are investigating a shots fired incident where a vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Police say they were called to the area of Kyle Alley and Hollywell Ave around 11:15 on Saturday night for a reported shots fired.

Officers on scene found that an occupied vehicle had been struck by a 9 mm round. The person inside the vehicle was not injured.

Police say that at least 3 9 mm rounds were fired at the occupant and vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chambersburg Police Department.