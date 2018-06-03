Enjoying some dry time between thunderstorm chances later this week

RAIN ENDING MONDAY: Showers continue throughout the evening and into the very early morning hours of Monday. We dry out by sunrise for most locations. Morning lows will dip into the mid-to-upper 50s as clouds break just a bit, allowing a few peaks of sunshine on an otherwise mostly cloudy start to the week. Highs make it to the low-70s.

THUNDERSTORM CHANCES TUESDAY: A similar but drier start to Tuesday morning ahead of our next thunderstorm chance. A few rumbles between showers will be possible by the late afternoon into the evening with highs in the mid-70s. These storms are not expected to be severe.

DRY BEFORE THE WEEKEND: We’re cooler Wednesday with lows around 50-degrees and a high right around 70-degrees by the afternoon with light northwesterly winds. Skies continue partly cloudy Wednesday into Thursday with a few degrees temperature jump into the mid-70s. Rain chance return Friday evening and into the weekend as well with highs near 80.

Have a great work week!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long