House fire displaces five people in Adams County

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Adams County, Pa.-- Five people were displaced Saturday evening, after fire ripped through their home in Adams County.

The fire broke out around 6:00 p.m., at a home on Regency Circle, near Montclair Road in Straban Township. Fire officials say smoke was coming from the back right side of the basement of the home. While the fire was small, firefighters did encounter some issues with smoke.

Russell McCutcheon, Public Information Officer with the Gettysburg Fire Department says, "The only challenge is of course, as usual, seeing through the smoke and getting to the seed of the fire, but we were able to extinguish the fire quickly and without any incident."

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross will help the fire victims with clothing and temporary housing, at least for the next few days.