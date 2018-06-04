A few showers and thunderstorms expected by afternoon Tuesday

SHOWER THREAT DIMINISHES



Skies clear this evening and the breeze dies down. Temperatures fall from the 70s to the 60s. By morning, lows bottom out in the lower 50s. Clouds quickly ascend on the area and our next frontal system is dropping in by afternoon. A few showers and possible thunderstorms are expected. Winds become gusty again too. Temperatures top out in the lower 70s. Wednesday is a cooler day near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. A bit of a breeze continues too. Clouds depart by evening setting up mainly clear conditions for a couple of days as high pressure dominates. Bright skies and comfortable conditions for Thursday. Highs are a tad warmer and near seasonable averages in the middle and upper 70s. It’s warmer to end the week Friday with highs back into the lower and middle 80s. Our next system is a weak cold front which sides south through the area by evening. Not much moisture associated with it so only an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. Friday’s front stalls across the area for the weekend.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Low pressure develops along stalled front and brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Temperatures are warm in the lower 80s. Upper level trough and energy drops in for the second half of the weekend. This feature brings cooler readings in the 70s and a chance for showers. High pressure returns for Monday. Mostly sunny skies helps to warm temperatures back to near 80 degrees.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist