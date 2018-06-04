× Curry’s record nine 3-pointers help Warriors defeat Cavaliers, grab 2-0 series lead in NBA Finals

OAKLAND — Led by a record-setting performance from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors are halfway to another NBA title.

Curry set an NBA Finals record by hitting nine 3-pointers on his way to 33 points as Golden State grabbed a 2-0 series lead over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 122-103 victory Sunday night in Oakland.

Kevin Durant added 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors, while Klay Thompson chipped in with 20 points in spite of his injured ankle. The defending league champions are two wins away from adding another trophy to their already full case.

James followed up his 51-point performance in Game 1 with 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds as Golden State focused their defense on getting the ball out of his hands as often — and as quickly — as possible.

Kevin Love added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavs.

Curry hit 11 of 26 shots in all, including nine of 17 from 3-point range. His biggest bucket came with 7:54 left, when he drilled an off-balance shot from several feet behind the 3-point line despite being closely guarded by Love.

The Warriors grabbed the lead from the outset and would not relent, even though James willed Cleveland to within seven points on multiple occasions in the second half.