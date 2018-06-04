Drier and breezy Monday ahead with some more sunshine

DRIER AND BREEZY: A cold front exiting the area continues to dry conditions out through the morning. Clouds break a bit, especially heading through the latter portion of the morning. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s. The breezes pick up after sunrise. There’s more sunshine and gusty winds through the afternoon. It’s a quiet one otherwise, with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. The overnight period is clear to start, but clouds build in ahead of the next system, and this leads to partly cloudy clear skies by daybreak. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. A cold front drops down from the north on Tuesday. It brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. It’s breezy again too.

GRADUAL WARMING: Wednesday dries out a bit, but it briefly turns cooler. Skies are partly sunny, and it’s still a bit breezy. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures are milder, in the lower to middle 70s. Winds are light to quiet. Friday temperatures jump a bit higher under partly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible depending on the placement of the next system. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: It appears another unsettled weekend is ahead. Saturday brings partly sunny skies and the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It’s muggy too. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. Temperatures come down for Sunday, but the unsettled conditions remain. Expect readings in the 70s. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible again.

Have a great Monday!