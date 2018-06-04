× Lancaster man accused of stealing from Manheim Auto Auction

MANHEIM TWP., Lancaster County, Pa. — A Lancaster man is accused of stealing from the Manheim Auto Auction. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police filed criminal charges of Theft From a Motor Vehicle against Scott Alan Wilson, 50, of the 1000 block of Croft Drive, Lancaster. Police say plain clothes security personnel watched Wilson remove at least 3 key fobs, valued at $1,100, from cars being offered for sale by the Manheim Auto Auction. Wislon was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lancaster County Prison for to await preliminary arraignment.