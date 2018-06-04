× Manheim man facing domestic violence charges

MANHEIM, PA. — A Manheim man is facing charges after police say he had a physical altercation with a woman at his home. It happened on May 27, at 8:04 p.m. Police officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Dept. responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 90 block of Morning Glory Lane, Manheim. When police arrived on scene they learned that an alleged physical altercation took place between and individual identified as Roger Ray Ecenrode, 52 of the 90 block of Morning Glory Lane and an adult female that also resided at the same residence. During the altercation, the female sustained a minor laceration to her elbow. Ecenrodewas taken into custody without incident and charged with the above listed offenses.