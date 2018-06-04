Manheim Township Police seek help in identifying retail theft suspect

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in three retail thefts that occurred late last month at the Giant Food Store on the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue.

According to police, the man in the photos above entered the store on three consecutive days.

On Saturday, May 26 at 4:07 p.m., he allegedly stole $59.94 worth of merchandise

On Sunday, May 27 at 4:13 p.m., he allegedly stole $59.94 worth of merchandise

On Monday, May 28, at 4 p.m., he allegedly stole $59.94 worth of merchandise

Police are investigating the incidents. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401 or submit an anonymous tip on the Lancaster Crime Stoppers page.