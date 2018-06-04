Manheim Township police seek suspect accused of passing counterfeit bills at Turkey Hill store

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Manheim Township Police are seeking a man accused of passing counterfeit money on two occasions at a Turkey Hill store on Monday.

Police say the man in the photos above entered the store, located at 1501 Manheim Pike, at 11:22 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. During his first visit, police say, he passed 25 counterfeit $100 bills. On his second stop, he passed three counterfeit $50 bills, according to police.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township police at (717) 569-6401 or submit an anonymous tip on the Manheim Township Crime Stoppers page.