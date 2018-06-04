× Nine more dealers charged in connection with drug ring that sold heroin and cocaine in Blair, Cambria counties

HARRISBURG — Nine more drug dealers have been charged in connection with a narcotics ring that sold 780,000 bags of heroin worth an estimated $7.8 million over 13 months in Altoona and Johnstown, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, which made the announcement Monday.

This comes almost a year after Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges against 16 other dealers who operated in the ring, Dragon Heroin Pipeline.

The ring, also involved in the sale of cocaine worth $1.9 million, had territory in Blair and Cambria counties.

“This investigation involved dealers who transported large amounts of heroin and cocaine from Philadelphia to Altoona and Johnstown,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Our work with the District Attorneys of Blair and Cambria Counties and other law enforcement agencies led to the dismantling of a major pipeline that trafficked $7.8 million in heroin and $1.9 million in cocaine. We shut down this pipeline, but our investigation didn’t end. Our investigators kept digging, and today we’re announcing charges against nine more dealers for peddling this poison.”

Two of the nine dealers are still at large: Mark Beck, 32, of Hollidaysburg and Christopher Feudale, 38, of Altoona.

Those arrested include:

Lisa Bowman, 56, of Station Road, Ebensburg

Christopher Hicks, 37, of Clark Street, Johnstown

Tonya Settlemyer, 33, currently incarcerated

Samuel Cook, 42, of Beatty Avenue, Johnstown

Oran Ream, 38, of Ihmsen Avenue, Johnstown

Kawuan Powell, 25, of Rear Hudson Street, Johnstown

Craig Klock, 36, of Oak Avenue, Altoona

The Dragon Pipeline’s ringleader, Damon “Fat Cat” Devine was arrested last year. He is currently incarcerated awaiting trial.

“Let me be clear: We will never stop investigating drug dealers and criminal activity wherever we find it – in the streets of Altoona and Johnstown, in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh – anywhere we find it across our Commonwealth,” Attorney General Shapiro added.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General David C. Gorman.