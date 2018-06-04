× Pennsylvania Lottery introduces iLottery, a new online game for mobile devices

MIDDLETOWN — The Pennsylvania Lottery has launched PA iLottery, interactive games played online on a computer, tablet or mobile device that offer chances to win up to $250,000.

“PA iLottery games are a fun, new way to play and win from home or while on the go,” said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “iLottery is a big part of our effort to meet our players where they already are while generating new funds to benefit older Pennsylvanians.”

Online PA iLottery games do not include draw games, Fast Play games or Scratch-Offs sold at Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.

The all-new iLottery games include: Big Money SLINGO®, Bigfoot, Cash Buster Towers, Cash in the Lamp, Crossword Cash, Foxin’ Wins, Monster Wins, Robin Hood, Super Cash Buster, Super Gems, and Volcano Eruption.

Prizes and chances of winning vary by game and play cost starts at as little as one cent.

Players can try out demo versions of the interactive games for free at pailottery.com.

Players can play iLottery games for money after signing up for an account and adding a payment method such as a debit card or linked bank account. Credit cards are not accepted. Prizes are automatically paid back to the player’s account.

New account holders are required to securely submit proof of identity and age. Players must be 18 or older.

“By law, PA iLottery players must be physically located in the state of Pennsylvania to play for money and win prizes,” Svitko noted. “As with all Lottery games, we urge players to play responsibly and always within their means.”

To promote responsible play, PA iLottery features a number of player-controlled settings, including time limits, deposit limits and spend limits. Players can configure one or more of these limits to suit their personal play style and budget.

PA iLottery also allows players to take a “cool-off” break of up to 30 days, or self-exclude entirely for one year or five years.

To play PA iLottery games on a mobile device or tablet, install the PA Lottery Official App. Apple users can download the app from the Apple App Store. For Android users, visit palottery.com/android or text APP to 54187 to receive a special Android download link.

Google Play does not offer the PA Lottery Official App.

“We’re partnering with our more than 9,400 Pennsylvania Lottery retailers to encourage players to sign up for iLottery,” Svitko added. “Lottery games sold in stores will continue to be the foundation of our business and produce the majority of proceeds to benefit older adults.”

With the launch of PA iLottery, authorized by Act 42 of 2017, Pennsylvania becomes the seventh U.S. state to sell lottery games online.