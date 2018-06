× Police identify body found under Mulberry Street Bridge Monday morning

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police have identified the man found dead Monday morning under the Mulberry Street Bridge.

The body of Brady Anderson, 35, was found at approximately 7:48 a.m., police say.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body, and family was notified, according to police.

No foul play is suspected at this time, police say.