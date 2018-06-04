Police search for missing teen in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are looking for a missing teenager.

Harrisburg Police were alerted around 11 a.m. Monday that Keysha Laboy, 13, left Rowland School property at 9:50 a.m.

She was seen on video footage exiting the east side of the school and heading east on Thompson Street, according to police.

Laboy is described as 5’3″ tall, 153 pounds and was wearing gray pants, a white and royal blue shirt and shoes of unknown style/color, police state.

Anyone with information regarding Laboy’s whereabouts should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.