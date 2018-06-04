Route 11/15 construction to reduce traffic to one lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. - A section of Route 11/15 in Perry County is set to go down to one lane beginning Tuesday morning. PennDOT crews will repair a stone wall that collapsed in April.

A PennDOT spokesman says people driving on Route 11/15 north of Marysville should expect some delays especially in their morning and evening commutes. However, PennDOT is working to make sure traffic keeps flowing especially at those peak travel times. With traffic down to one lane, there will be a temporary traffic light installed to alternate between north and southbound traffic.

"We're gong to try and make adjustments to accommodate the heavier southern flow in the morning and a heavier northern flow in the afternoon for the commuting traffic," said Greg Penny, PennDOT. "We're going to try and adjust the timing to accommodate that, but i think if you're a daily commuter you may have to leave a little earlier in the day and allow a little more time in your travel plans."

Drivers are asked to find other ways to travel if possible to help ease an congestion. The project is expected to be finished by the end of July.