School bus crash in Lebanon County sends 3 students to hospital for evaluation

SOUTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County — Three students were sent to the hospital for evaluation after the school bus they were traveling on was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lebanon County, according to South Lebanon Township Police.

The incident occurred at 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Birch Road and Metro Drive, police say.

According to police, a pickup truck driven by Matthew L. Crocker, of Lebanon, struck the Jos. C. Graybill Inc. school bus, causing the bus to overturn on the roadway.

The bus was carrying one school-aged student and two pre-school students at the time of the crash, police say. The pre-schoolers were taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital for evaluation, while the school-aged student was taken to the hospital for a complaint of head pain, police say.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing, according to police.