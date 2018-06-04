Sidewalk project begins on Union Deposit Road in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - Dirt is turned marking the beginning of the Union Deposit Road sidewalk project Monday morning. Everyday you can see dozens of people walking along the road trying to get to the Union Square Shopping Center. Improving the safety of their lives has been in talks for several years. Come October 31st, 2018 the sidewalk will give them a safer way to get around.

More than 700,000 in grant money is being spent on a half mile of sidewalk from Shield Street to Briarsdale Road. Dauphin County leaders believe the sidewalk project will provide a domino effect of convenience and success to people and businesses nearby.

“It will enable folks to be better with their bottom line,' said George Hartwick, Dauphin County Commissioner. 'It will enable people who have transportation issues to access places they may not be able to access and to be able to reduce the number of public safety incidents, and allow them to benefit the local businesses in this community.”

Several county leaders at the groundbreaking event say it was made possible from people from both parties recognizing there was an issue and coming together for the community.

“We may have some fundamental disagreements but when it comes time for community protection, the ability to provide sidewalks, access to our local businesses, increase in tax structure and the ability to improve public safety," said Hartwick. "There should be no disagreement about how we come together to resolve these issues.”

Major delays are not expected while crews complete the project. The eastbound lanes of Union Deposit Road will be down to one lane Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.