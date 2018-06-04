State Police investigation into bank robbery in Peach Bottom Township, York County continues

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, York County — The State Police investigation into the April 18 robbery of M&T Bank on the 6900 block of Delta Road in Peach Bottom Township is ongoing.

According to police, a white male suspect entered the bank at about 9:24 a.m. and handed the teller a note demanding $5,000. After receiving $651 dollars from the teller, the suspect exited the bank, crossed the parking lot, and traveled north on foot.

Police learned that later that day, the same suspect entered a PNC Bank just across the Pennsylvania-Maryland border, but left the bank when he saw a security guard on duty.

The suspect is described as a white male, 35-45 years of age, 5’7”, 150 lbs., with a small build, brown hair, scruffy facial hair, and transition sunglasses. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark sneakers, and a black baseball hat with a teal superman logo. The unknown suspect is described to have a raspy voice and smelled of cigarettes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.