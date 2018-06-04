Summer food program begins in Columbia, Wrightsville
COLUMBIA, Pa. (WPMT) – The 2018 summer food program started in Columbia, Lancaster County and Wrightsville, York County today.
The program provides meals to children 18 and younger.
The meals are available Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals can be found at the following locations:
- Zion AME Church: 222 South 5th Street, Columbia, PA
- American Legion: 329 Chestnut Street, Columbia, PA
- Columbia Presbyterian: 360 Locust Street, Columbia, PA
- Columbia High School: 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia, PA
- Red Rose VFW: 401 Manor Street, Columbia, PA
- St. John’s Lutheran Church: 23 South 6th Street, Columbia, PA
- Wagon Werks: 920 Plane Street, Columbia, PA
- Wrightsville Presbyterian: 205 North 2nd Street, Wrightsville, PA
The program runs until August 17.