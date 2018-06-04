Turkey Hill Experience prepares to serve their one millionth customer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY -- A Lancaster county destination will celebrate a milestone this summer. The Turkey Hill Experience is where you can create your own ice cream, and this summer they expect to serve their one millionth customer.

For years Lancastrians and visitors have been mashing syrup, nuts and candies together to create their own flavors of ice cream, but Turkey Hill is also widely known for their variety of beverages.

A tea experience is being offered for the first time. This is the same summer that customers will help Turkey Hill celebrate their one millionth customer. We are not being told exactly when Turkey Hill will serve this milestone customer, but we do know that there will be a big celebration for the lucky visitor including the gift of a lifetime membership.

Even if you are not the one millionth customer, you won’t want to leave the Turkey Hill Experience without starring in your own commercial, learning about the ice cream making process or learning how to milk a cow.

FOX43’s Lynda Weed visited the Turkey Hill Experience this morning to see it all for herself.