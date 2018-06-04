× Woman accused of killing firefighter in car crash sentenced to prison

HARRISBURG, PA. — A Harrisburg woman will serve 5 to 12 years in state prison for causing the crash that killed a Harrisburg firefighter in 2017.

Judge Scott A. Evans sentenced Khanyae Kendall, 19, this morning after hearing from members of DeVoe’s family and firefighters at the sentencing hearing.

Khanyae Kendall was found guilty back in February of several charges including vehicular homicide.

Kendall was under the influence when she ran a stop sign and collided with Fire Lieutenant Dennis DeVoe as he was responding to a fatal fire in March 2017. Authorities say Kendall fled the scene of the crash. DeVoe was a 21 year veteran of the Harrisburg Fire Bureau.