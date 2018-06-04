× Woman accused of stealing car of recently deceased victim in Ephrata

EPHRATA, PA. — A Denver woman is accused of stealing a car and other property belonging to a recently deceased victim. It happened on June 3rd at around 5 a.m. on the first block of Agape Drive. The car was entered into NCIC as a stolen vehicle and was later stopped by East Cocalico Police. August Amber Schmuck, 34, was the sole occupant and operator of the car. Police say they believe someone else broke into the property with Schmuck. She was taken into custody by East Cocalico Police on an outstanding, unrelated warrant and then interviewed by a detective from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Dept. Other items belonging to the deceased victim were also located in the car.

Schmuck was charged and taken to Lancaster County Prison to await preliminary arraignment on the above listed offenses.