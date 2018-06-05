Breezy Tuesday ahead with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms

BRIEF RETURN TO T-STORM CHANCES: Skies are clear to start Tuesday morning, but clouds build ahead of the next system. Skies turn partly sunny through the morning. Temperatures begin in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Winds are light to calm. A cold front drops down from the north through the remainder of the day. It brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. It’s breezy again too, even gusty at times during the afternoon. Conditions dry out through the night, and skies partially clear. The winds ease too. Expect lows in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

GRADUAL WARMING: Wednesday dries out a bit, but it briefly turns cooler. Skies are partly sunny, and it’s still a bit breezy. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures are milder, in the lower to middle 70s. Winds are light to quiet. Friday temperatures jump a bit higher under partly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible depending on the placement of the next system. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: It appears another unsettled weekend is ahead. Saturday brings partly sunny skies and the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It’s muggy too. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. Temperatures come down for Sunday, but the unsettled conditions remain. Expect readings in the 70s. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible again. On Monday, it’s back to sunshine! Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday!