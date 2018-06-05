Cooler day Wednesday with plenty of clouds hanging around

FINALLY, A DRY STRETCH!

Any leftover showers are gone by evening. Skies clear too and the breeze dies down later tonight. Temperatures fall from the 70s into the 60s. We begin the day Wednesday with plentiful sunshine. By afternoon, clouds bubble up for a few hours before clearing after sunset. It’s a cooler day with readings hovering around 70 degrees. The breeze picks up from time to time before settling down late. Clouds depart by evening setting up mainly clear conditions for a couple of days as high pressure dominates. Bright skies and comfortable conditions for Thursday. Highs are a tad warmer and near seasonable averages in the middle and upper 70s. It’s warmer to end the week Friday with highs back into the lower and middle 80s. Our next system is a weak cold front which sides south through the area by evening. Not much moisture associated with it so only an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. Friday’s front stalls across the area for the weekend.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Low pressure develops along stalled front and brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Temperatures are warm in the lower 80s. Upper level trough and energy drops in for the second half of the weekend. This feature brings cooler readings in the 70s and a chance for showers. High pressure returns for Monday. Mostly sunny skies helps to warm temperatures back to the upper 70s. Quiet weather continues Tuesday. Temperatures quickly warm back to the 80s too.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist