Dominant pitching leads local softball teams to PIAA wins

Any high school softball team winning games in June is very likely to have an ace pitcher. That’s the case for Lampeter-Strasburg and Greenwood with both squads posting lopsided victories in the first round of the PIAA softball tournament.

The Pioneers post a 9-0 shutout of Penncrest courtesy of their best arm Brynne Baker. Greenwood racked up 13 runs against Faith Christian but needed much less than that with Courtney Fleisher in complete control on the mound. Here are highlights of the victories by L-S and the Wildcats:

