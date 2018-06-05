× Dover man dies after tree falls on him in Warrington Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dover man died after succumbing to his injuries suffered after a tree fell on him.

Jason Covert-Kohler, 35, died at York Hospital at 3:42 p.m. on June 4.

Around 2:30 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1000 block of Twin Lakes Road in Warrington Township for a report of a tree falling on a man who became unresponsive.

It was found that Covert-Kohler was working with other employees of Out on a Limb Tree Care, Inc. when the tree fell on top of him.

Covert-Kohler was taken to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State Police are investigating the incident.