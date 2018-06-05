Five people injured in crash involving train, tractor in Lancaster Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.-- UPDATE: Five people were injured Tuesday following a crash involving a train and a tractor.

Four employees and one passenger sustained minor injuries, officials tell FOX43. The driver of the tractor suffered a head injury.

Forty passengers were on the train at the time of the accident.

Previously: Crews are on the scene of reported a train and tractor crash.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Amtrak Mainline and Eby Chiques Road in Rapho Township around 10:30 a.m. Monday for a reported crash.

A look at the scene of a crash involving an Amtrak train and a farm tractor this morning near Mount Joy, Lancaster County. pic.twitter.com/LY94HbInp2 — Keith Schweigert (@K_Schweigert) June 5, 2018

Amtrak released the following statement about the crash:

Amtrak Keystone Service train 648 was on its way from Harrisburg, Pa. to New York on Tuesday, June 5 at 10:32 a.m. EST when it came into contact with a tractor, which was obstructing the tracks approximately two miles east of Mount Joy Station at Bender’s Crossing located at milepost 78.6. There were no reported injuries to the 40 passengers on board. Due to the incident, the train will be terminated, and passengers will be transferred to train 650. The Amtrak Police Department is working with Lancaster County Police and Fire to investigate the incident.