Former Worley & Obetz employee speaks out tonight on FOX43 News At Ten

Here’s who our area teams selected on Day 1 of the 2018 MLB Draft

Posted 11:19 AM, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23AM, June 5, 2018

SECAUCUS, NJ - JUNE 4: 2018 Major League Baeseball first round draft picks pose for a photo during the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft at Studio 42 at the MLB Network on Monday, June 4, 2018 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Day 1 of the MLB Draft was held on Monday.

The day consisted of 78 players being selected by Major League teams, including some by our four area teams.

Here’s who our area teams selected on Day 1:

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Round 1, Pick 11 – Grayson Rodriguez, P

Related Story
Three veteran Major Leaguers exercise opt-out clauses from Orioles’ minor leagues

Rodriguez is a high school pitcher with a big 6’5″ frame and weighing 220 lbs.

Baseball America says that Rodriguez has a live fastball that sits in the mid-90’s, along with a slider and curveball.

CBA Round, Pick 37 – Cadyn Grenier, SS

 

Related Story
Rafael Palmeiro signs with Independent League team, to play with son

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Round 1, Pick 3 – Alec Bohm, 3B

Bohm played his college baseball at Wichita State, where he dominated this past season.

Related Story
York Catholic grad promoted to General Manager of MLB’s Cincinnati Reds

He was ranked by many as the top power bat in this draft class.

 

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

Round 1, Pick 10 – Travis Swaggerty, OF

Swaggerty was one of the top college outfielders this past season.

Besides his incredible name, Swaggerty is known as a well rounded player.

CBA Round, Pick 36 – Gunnar Hoglund, P

Round 2, Pick 51 – Braxton Ashcroft, P

 

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

Round 1, Pick 27 – Mason Denaburg, P

Denaburg can reach up to 98 MPH with his fastball, and throws a curve ball and slider as well.

Round 2, Pick 65 – Tim Cate, P