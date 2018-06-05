USA Bowling Summer Camp at Suburban Bowlerama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett took a trip to Suburban Bowlerama in Spring Garden Township to learn about a summer camp for the kiddos. The USA Bowling Summer Camp meets Monday -Friday from 9:30am-12:30pm at Suburban Bowlerama. Includes all bowling, shoes, use of balls, lunch everyday. Adult & youth leader supervision during entire program, (at least one for every 12 children. Maximum 36 kids.) Ages 6-14... kids will be grouped by age.

To learn more about the camp, checkout out the website at: http://suburbanbowlerama.com/youth-summer-camps/