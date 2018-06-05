West York alum Brett Kinneman taken by Pirates on day two of MLB Draft

A West York Area High School alum was taken on day two of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Brett Kinneman, a junior at North Carolina State University, with their 204th pick in the seventh round Tuesday.

Kinneman, an outfielder, started all 60 games for the Wolfpack this past season. The 6-foot, 197-pound left-hander recorded a .274 batting average, led the team in home runs (17) and RBIs (61), and scored 52 runs.

Kinneman, who graduated from West York in 2015, can still return for his senior year at NC State.