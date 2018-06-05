× Woman files sexual harassment lawsuit against Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co

HARRISBURG, PA. — A former bartender at the Hershey Country Club has filed a federal sexual harassment lawsuit against Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company Danika McCurdy claims she was fired for complaining about the sexual harassment she endured as an employee.

In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. Middle District Court on May 29th, McCurdy says she worked for Hershey for 10 years before she was fired last July, a firing she alleges was in retaliation for her repeated complaints against about the inappropriate sexual comments and touching she and other female employees were subjected to by club members. She says management did nothing about the complaints, and the reason given for her firing, a $3.45 cash shortage, was an excuse to get rid of her.

The suit claims Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company “tolerated, encouraged, and fostered a sexually hostile, intimidating, demeaning, degrading and demoralizing environment. She claims when she complained on behalf of another female employee who was being harassed by a club member, management stopped putting the employee on the schedule.

McCurdy seeks unspecified financial damages, compensatory and punitive, back and front pay, as well as attorneys’ fees and costs.

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company issued this response to the lawsuit: