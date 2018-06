Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a chipping lesson from Kirk Manges, PGA Professional at Briarwood Golf Clubs. He put Chris Garrett to the test with target lesson and talked about the summer leagues that are starting soon.

Plus Vicki Stambaugh from Brewery Products had the perfect cider to go along with the day of chipping from Wyndridge Farm.