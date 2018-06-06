× City Council votes to keep Troy Bankert as York City Police Chief

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– City Council voted to keep Troy Bankert as York City Police Chief at its city council meeting on Tuesday evening.

York mayor, Michael Helfrich, posted this message on his Facebook page:

I’m pleased to announce that last night York City Council approved the appointment of Troy Bankert to the position of Chief of Police. I look forward to working with Chief Bankert over the next several years.

I’ve attached for the public my initial letter of recommendation of appointment sent to our council members.

Below is Helfrich’s original letter to the council, asking for support of Bankert as the York City Police Chief: