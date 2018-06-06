× City of Lancaster issues boil-water advisory for residents near Lancaster Catholic football stadium

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster has issued a boil-water advisory for residents in the area around Lancaster Catholic High School, according to an announcement on its website.

The advisory is in place because of a valve addition for hydrant replacement, the city says. It affects customers at the following locations:

103, 115, 117, 121, 203, 205, 200, 202, 204, 208, 225, 227, 229, 237, 243, 245, 251, 253, 255, 257, 244, 246, 250, 252, 256, 259, 319, 260, 300, 310, 314, 316, 318 Pleasure Road.

114, 116, 206, 218, 232, 109, 111, 209, 210, 211, 221, 236, 240, 248, 311, 315, 317 Fordney Road.

1350, 1346, 1340, 1336, 1351, 1341, 1331, 1321, Clearview Ave.

655 Stadium Rd Lancaster Catholic High School Stadium.

1304 Rosemont Ave.

1309, 1305, 1301, 1308, 1304, 1300 Crown Ave.

The City of Lancaster Water System may be at an increased risk from microbial contamination due to a drop/loss of water pressure within parts of the distribution system. Although there is no direct evidence that the water is unsafe, there is a pronounced increased chance that disease-causing organisms could enter the water distribution system.

Water customers are advised not to drink their water without boiling it first. The water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute, then cooled before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk, the city says. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.