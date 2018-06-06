Co-owner of Worley and Obetz to reopen new energy company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seth Obetz, co-owner of Worley and Obetz energy company, is not done fighting for his customers and employees yet.

It was earlier in the week when the company announced its closure, after learning of a potential fraud investigation involving another company executive.

The closure left nearly 250 employees without jobs.

We spoke with Obetz on the phone on Wednesday, and he offered some brief insight into what comes next for him, his customers, and his employees.

He says the closure of Worley and Obetz comes as a shock to him, too.

He said he tried to do what he could to save it, but after a fourth bank came forward on Tuesday, saying they too are out millions of dollars, he learned the company would be forced to close its doors.

He says, though, he feels an obligation to continue to serve his customers and employees, and hopes to do that through the creation of a new company, Obetz Energy.

But as Obetz begins putting money into a new company, some former Worley and Obetz customers that had paid contracts with the company, wonder if they will get their money back.

"If you paid Worley and Obetz a certain amount of money because they’re going to give you so many gallons of oil or fuel or whatever you were getting from them, and now all of a sudden, the doors are shut and you’re not getting anything that you paid for and then someone else says, ‘well we’re opening a new company and we’re going to honor that contract. We’ll give you however many gallons of fuel you paid for.” then you’ve gotten the benefit of the bargain," said Cynthia Reed, bankruptcy attorney at law

At this point, it is not clear if Obetz Energy will uphold those agreements or not.

Seth Obetz did say though, that he hopes his customers will give him a second chance, and believes the company will officially open in July.