Cool and comfy with plenty of clouds on Wednesday

COOL, THEN GRADUAL WARMING: Cooler air briefly moves in for Wednesday, then warming ensues the rest of the week. Skies are partly clear with light winds to begin the day. Morning temperatures start in the upper 40s to middle 50s. The rest of Wednesday is dry, but it’s partly sunny for most of the afternoon. There’s a light wind, but the winds aren’t as gusty as the last couple of days. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. The clouds break later during the day, leaving skies clear through the evening and the overnight. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures are milder, in the lower to middle 70s. Winds are light to quiet. Friday temperatures jump a bit higher under partly cloudy skies. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible depending on the placement of the next system. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: It appears another unsettled weekend is ahead. Saturday brings partly sunny skies and the chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It’s muggy too. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures come down for Sunday, but the unsettled conditions remain. Expect readings in the middle to upper 70s. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible again. We’re watching trends for drier conditions during the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: On Monday, it’s back to sunshine! Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Humidity levels are back to comfortable readings too. Tuesday is a touch warmer, and the bountiful sunshine continues. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. The humidity is up slightly, but for most, it still feels very comfortable.

Have a great Wednesday!