FOX43 Job of the Day, sponsored by Elwood Staffing

Posted 10:47 AM, June 6, 2018

Today’s Job of the Day:

DOLLAR GENERAL
Bethel, PA
Order Selectors
Hi-Reach Operators
Weekend Shift – Fri / Sat / Sun
Excellent Pay & Benefits
Quick conversion process!
Contact our Lebanon Branch – 717-376-0200
With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Elwood Staffing  is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Elwood Staffing has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs. Visit Elwood Staffing’s website here.
