Governor Wolf announces AmerisourceBergen selects Pennsylvania for expansion of national headquarters, adding over 550 new jobs

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that AmerisourceBergen, a global health care solutions provider, has selected Pennsylvania as the location to expand its national headquarters, a move that is expected to create more than 550 new family-sustaining jobs in Montgomery County where the expansion will take place.

“This project is so significant not just because one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical distributors is expanding its headquarters here, but because of the magnitude of that expansion,” Governor Wolf said. “This expansion will create more than 550 jobs in IT, management, accounting, and human resources that will provide family-sustaining wages to so many workers in the region and bring a significant boost to the regional economy. Opportunities like this are rare, so to have AmerisourceBergen commit to Pennsylvania for its future growth is truly exciting news. I applaud AmerisourceBergen and welcome them to many more years of success here in the commonwealth.”

After evaluating several states as locations for the expansion, AmerisourceBergen selected Pennsylvania for several reasons, including its advantageous location, strong business climate, and talented workforce. AmerisourceBergen will combine two of its offices located in Conshohocken and Chesterbrook and relocate both offices into a new, 400,000-sqare-foot facility in Conshohocken to serve as the new headquarters. The company has committed to investing at least $29.5 million into the project, which is expected to create more than 550 jobs in the next five years at the project site and retain a further 1,902 jobs across the state. The project is also expected to spur further redevelopment and job creation in Conshohocken.

AmerisourceBergen received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for $1,659,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon the creation of new jobs. The proposal also includes an $8 million grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to assist with facility development and construction costs. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

AmerisourceBergen is a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor that provides value-driving services and business solutions that improve access to care. The company was formed in 2001 following the merger of AmeriSource Health Corporation and Bergen Brunswig Corporation, and employs more than 21,000 employees at more than 150 locations across the globe.

SOURCE: Governor’s Office