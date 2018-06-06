× Lancaster man facing charges after allegedly assaulting, robbing victim in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing a victim.

Brandon Smith, 22, is facing robbery and aggravated assault charges for the incident.

On May 30 around 5:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Hempland Road and College Ave. in Mountville for a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, police met with a victim who said that the was at a table with three other friends when Smith, who was a former co-worker of the victim, approached the group with a stick in hand.

Smith allegedly struck the victim in the hand with a stick, and took the victim’s backpack, phone and a knife.

The victim told police that Smith ran off, but the victim followed him and requested his property to be returned.

The victim said that Smith swung a knife at the victim while attempting to follow him.

A second victim caught up to Smith in his vehicle while Smith was walking along Stony Battery Road.

Smith allegedly punched that victim in the face.

A short while later, police located Smith at his residence in the 3100 block of Thornapple Drive and took him into custody without incident.

He admitted to police that he used the stick to intimidate the victim, and police were able to recover the stolen items.