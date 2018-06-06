MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Amani Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Amani Camp is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! - Amani is 11 yrs old and is in the 6th grade at Spring Grove Intermediate School. Amani wants to be a Meteorologist when she grows up and attend Cornell University. Her hobbies are cooking, playing video games and teaching people about the different clouds in the sky.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)