Massive outage of Comcast's Xfinity phone service affects thousands of landline customers

A massive outage of Comcast’s Xfinity phone service has knocked out landlines for thousands of companies nationwide, according to the tech website The Verge.

DownDetector.com reports that Comcast began experiencing phone service issues around 8 a.m. EST, and by the afternoon, disruptions were reported nationwide. The Pacific Northwest, California, the tri-state area on the East Coast and Florida appear to be the most heavily affected areas.

The official support Twitter account for Comcast Xfinity’s residential and business services acknowledged the issues, tweeting at 1PM ET today that some “customers may still be experiencing an issue with their Voice service.”