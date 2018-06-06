× Match 6 Jackpot worth $1.04 million won in Mechanicsburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.04 million from the Tuesday, June 5, drawing was sold at Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 5301 Simpson Ferry Road, Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 20-25-35-44-45-49, to win $1,040,000, less withholding.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office

More than 36,000 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time. Lower-tier prizes may be claimed at Lottery retailers.

Last fiscal year, Lottery players in Cumberland County won more than $42.4 million and programs that benefit older residents received more than $14.1 million in Lottery funds.

How to Play Match 6 Lotto: Players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have numbers randomly selected by computer. The computer then randomly selects an additional two sets of six numbers, for three lines of six numbers each or 18 numbers total. Players can win up to four times on each ticket – once on each of three lines (base play) and by combining all 18 numbers (combined play). Players can purchase up to 26 nightly drawings in advance. Review Match 6 Prizes and Chances at palottery.com.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly . Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

SOURCE: PA Lottery