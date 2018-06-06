× PA Senate approves legislation geared toward helping reduce school violence

HARRISBURG — The state Senate approved legislation Wednesday that is geared toward helping reduce school violence, according to Sen. Scott Martin (R-13), a prime sponsor of the bill.

The Safe2Say Program would allow any individual to anonymously report threats regarding unsafe, potentially harmful, dangerous, violent or criminal activities in schools, the Senate Republican Communications Office release states. The program could also include tips on bullying, suicide, cutting and depression.

The Attorney General would be tasked with administering the system and making sure the information is sent to the appropriate law enforcement agency and school officials for further investigation, the release adds.

“The first step in preventing violence in our schools is identifying potential threats before the situation turns deadly,” Sen. Martin said. “In the vast majority of school shootings, warning signs reported by students, teachers and law enforcement were ignored until it was too late. This system will give all members of the community a way to help report potentially dangerous situations before innocent lives are lost.”

The bill was also prime sponsored by Senators Pat Browne (R-16) and Vincent J. Hughes (D-7).