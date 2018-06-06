Putting Lesson with Briarwood & Brewery Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a Putting lesson from one of the PGA Professionals at Briarwood Golf Club. Plus, if you would like to host an golf outing or event Briarwood would be the perfect spot.

Vicki Stambaugh from Brewery Products displayed a beer that would go great with playing golf. Yuengling Pilsner is the newest beer from D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery. This highly sessionable beer is our interpretation of an outstanding, modern pilsner, born from six generations of brewing expertise.