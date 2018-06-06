× State Police investigate shoot down of $15,000 drone aircraft was recording cruel live pigeon shoot

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Police have launched an investigation into the shooting of a Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), or drone, that was recording a live pigeon shoot on property adjacent to Martz’s Game Farm, outside Dalmatia, Pennsylvania, in Northumberland County.

The drone is owned by SHowing Animals Respect and Kindness (SHARK), which video documents pigeon shoots in Pennsylvania and other places around the country.

Two apparent rifle shots hit the drone, causing it to crash in a field. Drone pilot and SHARK President Steve Hindi says that shooting a drone is an illegal and very dangerous act, as people may be hit by debris. Hindi holds a Part (Section) 107 certification from the Federal Aviation Administration to commercially fly drones, and was legally operating his drone at the time.

The pigeon shooters were obviously upset that their behavior was being recorded, but shooting a drone demonstrates that they aren’t just violent towards animals, but toward human beings also. They are willing to see people hurt in their efforts to cover up their mass killing for fun.

A trooper on the scene stated that he believed a criminal act had taken place. Hindi praised the professionalism of the state police officers.

After the shoot down, Hindi launched a second aircraft and resumed the video documentation of the pigeon shoot. Graphic footage of that shoot will soon be uploaded to YouTube for the world to see.

Legislative efforts to end pigeon shoots over the last three decades in PA have been stopped by the National Rifle Association, making PA the last state to openly hold pigeon shoots.

SOURCE: SHARK online