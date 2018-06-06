Warrant issued for MD woman who allegedly cashed stolen check from local business

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Earl Township Police hold an active warrant for a Maryland woman who allegedly cashed a check stolen from a local business.

The stolen check was allegedly forged by Tylisha Rogers, 32, allowing her to receive almost $1,400.

The warrant on Rogers is for forgery and theft by deception charges. It was issued May 24.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rogers should contact East Earl Township Police at 717-355-5302 or submit a tip here. When making the tip, reference “Rogers” in your submission.