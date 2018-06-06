× York woman subdued with Taser after allegedly fleeing from York Police on her bicycle

YORK — A 33-year-old York woman is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to flee from police on her bicycle overnight.

York City Police say Amanda Fuller, of the 200 block of Park Place, was seen traveling the wrong way on Dewey Street in the area of West Poplar Street shortly after midnight by a police officer, who ordered her to stop after noticing her bicycle had no lights. When the officer approached in his police vehicle, Fuller allegedly accelerated on her bicycle and fled west through the 1100 block of St. Paul, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer activated his emergency lights, but Fuller continued to pedal at a high rate of speed, the criminal complaint says. As the officer pursued in his vehicle, Fuller was observed riding through a stop sign at Overlook Avenue. She then continued east on West Poplar Street before ditching the bicycle and fleeing on foot through the back yards of homes in the area, police say.

As police pursued on foot, Fuller allegedly ignored several commands to stop and warnings that the officer would use his Taser device if she did not comply. The officer eventually deployed his Taser device to subdue Fuller, who was taken into custody.

Police later identified Fuller by ID she had on her person, and discovered she had an outstanding bench warrant for felony charges of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor theft warrant from Northern Regional Police, according to the criminal complaint.

She was transported to Central Booking and arraigned on charges of flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and other offenses related to the violations she committed while on her bicycle.