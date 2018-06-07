× Downingtown man accused of tackling trooper during chase from scene of hit-and-run in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 28-year-old Downingtown man was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment after a hit-and-run accident on the 5500 block of Lincoln Highway East in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County Wednesday night, according to State Police.

Mark Harvey is accused of leaving the scene of a three-vehicle crash he allegedly caused, according to police. His vehicle, which was traveling west on Lincoln Highway, struck the back of another vehicle, which lost control, veered onto the right shoulder of the road, then re-entered the roadway, hit a third vehicle, and overturned.

Harvey allegedly continued westbound on Lincoln Highway East, leaving the other two vehicles at the scene. Police located him a short distance away after his vehicle became disabled by the front-end damage it sustained in the crash. Harvey was allegedly walking through Salisbury Community Park when police arrived.

Police say Harvey fled when an officer approached him and ordered him to stop. Police gave chase and attempted to subdue Harvey with a Taser device, but it was ineffective. After briefly losing his footing, police say, Harvey allegedly turned around and tackled a pursuing officer. He was on top of the officer when a second officer arrived and took him into custody, according to police.