× East Hempfield Township Police Department mourns loss of K9 Officer Ringo

LANCASTER COUNTY — K9 Officer Ringo, a retired member of the East Hempfield Township Police Department, has died, the department announced Thursday on its Facebook page.

Ringo was a male sable German Shepherd born in the Czech Republic. He was certified in patrol, tracking, and narcotics detection, according to the police department’s website. Officer Bill Watt served as his human partner.

Ringo retired from the force earlier this year.

East Hempfield Police posted video of Ringo receiving a police escort to the department’s station adjacent to Amos Herr Park near Landisville.

The video was entitled “Ringo’s Last Ride.”